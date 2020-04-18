Dance India Dance : When Mukul Gain’s performance stumped the judges

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality shows on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc who have become well-known personalities on television today.

And this year marked the 7th season of the dance reality show, where the judges were replaced by Kareena Kapoor, Bosco and Rafter.

This year the concept of the show was different where it was the battle of the champions. Where the contestants performed solo, in a group and in duo.

Mukul was a contestant on the show and he was one of the finalists. His performance was fabulous and he was known for his flights and clear dance moves.

In the video, Mukul is seen giving as emotional performance where he was giving a tribute to the hero of our nation Bhagat Singh.

His dance will touch your heart and will make you fall in love with the nation even more.

Geeta Kapur who has come as a celebrity judge said that this platform is such that it gives us dancers who don’t want to leave the stage and gives such performance that will never be forgotten.

She also stated that Mukul dances with so much passion that she knows that he will go a long way and will make his name someday.

There is no doubt that Dance India Dance is one the best dance reality shows on television and gives us the best dancers.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.