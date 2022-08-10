Dance Maestro Remo Dsouza to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer Season 3 for the Grand Premiere episode

MUMBAI :Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' will be hosting the 'Grand Premiere' this upcoming weekend! Tited as the 'Best Ka Biggest Celebration', the 'Best 13' (contestants) will light up the stage with their power packed performances along with their paired choreographers. Dancing with all their might, the contestants will perform with their heart and soul to impress not only the judges, the E.E.N.T specialists Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre, but also special guest, the ace director and choreographer - Remo D'Souza! Along with a fun dance extravaganza, the Grand Premiere will also be a grand reunion for the judges.

Debuting as the ‘Best 13’, the superlative talent will captivate the entire nation with a grand spectacle that also pays ode to the art of dancing along with their paired choreographers. Akshay Pal's energy would fit most with choreographer Vartika Jha, and Boogie LLB's vibrant vibe will be a perfect match for IBD 2's winner-turned-choreographer Saumya Kamble. Vipul Kandpal's dynamic spirit will match with choreographer Raktim Thakuria whereas the "chulbuli" Anjali Mamgai will find her mentor in choreographer Aryan Patra. Ram Bisht's fluid movements will be guided by choreographer Pankaj Thapa and on the other hand Apeksha Londe's yogic movements will find guidance under choreographer Arundhati Garnaik. Moving on, Hansvi Tonk's classical dance style will match up perfectly with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar and, Shivanshu Soni's classical and freestyle fusion will find a voice with choreographer Shweta Warrier. Sushmita Tamang's distinct animation style will be explored more under the mentorship of choreographer Subhranil Paul with Norbu Tamang's pairing up perfectly with choreographer Tushar Shetty. Shivam Wankhede's Bollywood "ishtyle" will be mentored by choreographer Sonali Kar whereas Samarpan Lama's fun contemporary will be made more nuanced with choreographer Paramdeep Singh. Lastly, Aniket Chauhan's "lucky pair" will be choreographer Rupesh Soni, the duo whose match is "made in heaven".

Talking about the "Grand Premiere", special guest Remo D'Souza shares, “India's Best Dancer is going to celebrate India's biggest dancers. There are Top 13 contestants who are outstanding and the choreographers are outstanding. It's great to come back on a set where Terence and Geeta are there. There is amazing talent on the show and I always love being a part of the judges' panel whenever they call me. It's like coming home and meeting your family and also this time, there is one other bumper prize, Sonali Bendre is there. I have an amazing equation with Sonali, we also did a show together. The talent that we have this time is crazy and I think the audience will have an amazing time watching the Grand Premiere."

Tune in to watch Remo D'Souza witness the Best 13 contestant, this weekend at the 'Grand Premiere' of India's Best Dancer 3, at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

 

 

