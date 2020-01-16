News

This dance of Raghav will blow your mind away

MUMBAI: Choreographer and host Raghav is today a well known name and he has a massive fan following. The ace dancer is known for his humour and his comedy skills and he really entertains the audiences.

No along with being a good host Raghav is also a fabulous dancer and he was known as the cockroach dance on the dance reality show Dance India Dance, he also rose to fame with this show.

Now we came across a video where Raghav is performing lyrical dance and he is acing it.  In the video you can watch how he dances on the lyrics of Ishq Wala Love from Student of the year 1, and his every movie is a killer one and matches to the lyrics we are sure this will bring a smile on all Raghav fans.

Check out the kick ass dance video below :

