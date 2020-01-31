Dance Plus 5: Check out Raghav Juyal's hilarious dance with Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Dance Plus is a famous Indian dance competition reality television show, and in its 5th season, it promises to be a gala affair. The super judge is an Indian choreographer, actor, and film director Remo Dsouza. The other coaches are Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, and Suresh Mukund. The show is hosted by the very talented and funny Raghav Juyal.

Raghav, Punit, and Dharmesh all got their start in ‘Dance India Dance’ where they won high accolades for their dancing talents. Under the mentorship of choreographer-director-producer Remo D’Souza, the three came to work on many projects together and eventually forged a deep bond.

Recently, Raghav's fans posted a video of an episode when Nora Fatehi had graced the show. Nora dances with a few of the coaches. Then, when Raghav turns up to dance with her, he has everyone in splits with his funny dance in which he also uses a glass bottle.

Have a look at the hilarious video.