Dance Plus 5: When Raghav was jealous of Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular dance-based reality show Dance Plus is back with its fifth season, and we can’t keep calm about the amazing talent it brings along. In the last four seasons, we saw choreographers Punit J Pathak, Shakti Mohan, and Dharmesh Yelande coaching the dancers of their respective teams, which were judged by Remo D’Souza. However, in the fifth season, dancing queen Shakti is no longer a part of the show.

Fans are missing the chemistry between host Raghav Juyal and Shakti. The way Raghav used to tease Shakti was loved by the audience. Fans have now shared a post in which Ranbir Kapoor stands very close to Shakti and Raghav asks him why he is raising his blood pressure by doing so.

Have a look at the funny video below.