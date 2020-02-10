News

Dance Plus 5: When Raghav was jealous of Ranbir Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2020 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular dance-based reality show Dance Plus is back with its fifth season, and we can’t keep calm about the amazing talent it brings along. In the last four seasons, we saw choreographers Punit J Pathak, Shakti Mohan, and Dharmesh Yelande coaching the dancers of their respective teams, which were judged by Remo D’Souza. However, in the fifth season, dancing queen Shakti is no longer a part of the show.

Fans are missing the chemistry between host Raghav Juyal and Shakti. The way Raghav used to tease Shakti was loved by the audience. Fans have now shared a post in which Ranbir Kapoor stands very close to Shakti and Raghav asks him why he is raising his blood pressure by doing so.

Have a look at the funny video below.

Tags Star Plus Dance Plus 5 Raghav Ranbir Kapoor Remo D’Souza Shakti TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here