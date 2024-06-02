Dance Plus Pro: Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the upcoming episode

The new season of Dance Plus Pro is doing really well and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, this week Huma Qureshi will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the contestants and the judges of the show.
MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgment is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

The judges of the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Parthak and Rahul Shetty.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notched and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

The new season of the show has begun and the contestants this season are really good and are becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Every week we have seen celebrities coming as guests on the show where they interact and have a fun time with the host and the contestants of the show.

As per sources, Huma Qureshi will be gracing the upcoming episode.

She would be interacting with the contestants and the judges of the show and would be having some fun segments with them.

The contestants would be performing on her songs and will be giving her a tribute.

Well, the show will be an entertaining episode and will leave you in splits.

This season the contestants are really very talented and the judges are finding it difficult to judge the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

