Dance Plus Pro : Exclusive! Rapper King, Mc Stan, Srushti Tawade along with AP Dhillion, Jannat Zubair, Awez Darbar, Dhee and Nidhi Agerwal to be part of the show in this special way

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgement is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

ALSO READ - Dance Plus 6: OMG! This is the reason Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal broke down on the sets

The dance level has to be top - notched and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

A new season will be launched in the month of December with a new host of the show.

This season the fans would get to see a new concept where Influencers and rappers will be part of the show where the contestants would collaborate with them and perform on the show.

Representation of many languages and states, as their back stories will be showcased on Star Plus.

Well, this combination will be a fab combination to see where the contestants perform with these social media influencers.

Are you excited for this new twist in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Dance Plus 6: OMG! This is the reason Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal broke down on the sets