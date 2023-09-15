Dance Plus Pro : Exclusive! Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and brother Shehbaz Badesha to replace Raghav Juyal?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgement is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notched and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

A new season will be launched in the month of December with a new host of the show.

As we reported earlier, Raghav wouldn't be part fo the show owing to prior work commitments.

As per sources, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and her brother Shehbaz Badesha have been approached for the show to host the show.

If something works out, Shehnaaz and her brother will replace Raghav in the show.

This will be the first time that Shehnaaz would be hosting a show.

