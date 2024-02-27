Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Dharmesh gives Remo D'Souza's MJ Band to this contestant; says "It's bigger than the trophy"

Dance Plus Pro is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place this weekend, Dharmesh would be coming on the show as guest judge and he would do something special for Rakesh as he gives his MJ band to him.
Dharmesh

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgement is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

The judges of the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Parthak and Rahul Shetty.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notched and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

The new season of the show has begun and the contestants this season are really good. They are becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

ALSO READ -Dance Plus 6: OMG! This is the reason Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal broke down on the sets

Now the show has finally come to an end and the finale of the show will take place this weekend.

We came across a video where Geeta remembers the good old days with Dharmesh who is also a guest judge on the show.

She tells she still remembers his audition and how his signature step is still remembered by everyone and if any one does it in splits of second someone would know that it is Dharmesh doing.

Dharmesh does something special for contestant Rakesh, he tells Remo that during his Dance India Dance time Remo had given him his MJ band and now after watching Rakesh's performance he would like to give it to him.

Rakesh cannot believe this as Dharmesh tells him that this is bigger than the trophy.

Well, that's a huge thing to do and boost someone's confidence.

Today, Dharmesh has come a long way with a lot of hard work and dedication.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Dance Plus 6: OMG! This is the reason Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal broke down on the sets

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 20:53

