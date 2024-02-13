Dance Plus Pro : Lovely! International pop singer William Gamborg does something special for Shakti Mohan which willl melt your heart

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgment is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

The judges of the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Parthak and Rahul Shetty.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notched and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

The new season of the show has begun and the contestants this season are really good. They are becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Now, International pop singer William Gamborg will grace the show and will be doing something special for judge Shakti Mohan.

In the video, one can see how Host Tushar Shetty and Sushant Khatri will tell grandmaster Remo that since the beginning of the show, they are observing that William Gamborg is only looking at Shakti and now he needs to something special for her.

William would sing a romantic song for Shakti that too in Hindi language. She later expresses how no one has something special like this for her until now.

The ace dancer too will sing for him and along with being a good dancer, Shakti proves that she is also a good singer. Sister Neeti's genes definitely show up.

Well, there is no doubt that Shakti has a massive fan following and now William is one of them.

This season, the contestants are really very talented and the judges are finding it difficult to judge the show.

