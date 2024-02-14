Dance Plus Pro : Shocking! Vartika Jha reveals the shocking thing that master Rahul Shetty did while rehearsing with Nora Fatehi

The new season of Dance Plus Pro is doing really well and the talent on the show is commendable. We came across a video where Vartika reveals a shocking thing that Rahul did while rehearsing with Nora.
DANCE PLUS PRO

MUMBAI : Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgment is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

The judges of the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Parthak and Rahul Shetty.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notched and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

The new season of the show has begun and the contestants this season are really good. They are becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Now we came across a video where Vartika Jha revealed a secret about Rahul Shetty where she said that while he was rehearsing for an act with Nora and the actress was dancing in a sensual way he went and carried her and then called Vartika and told her to help him to see what has happened.

Well, on hearing this everyone gets shocked and doesn’t know how to react and Remo was left stumped.

There is no doubt that Rahul has many fans and Uorfi and Nora were his fans especially Uorfi who had confessed that she did like him but he never gave her any attention.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

