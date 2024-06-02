Dance Plus Pro: What! Is Raghav Juyal back on the show? Read to know more

MUMBAI : Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

The concept of the show is where the contestants are being trained by known choreographer coaches.

Remo D'Souza is the grandmaster/ super judge of the show whose judgment is the ultimatum.

The main reason why the audience connects to the show is that of the love and bond that the judges and the grandmaster have between them.

The judges of the show are Shakti Mohan, Punit Parthak and Rahul Shetty.

Since the days of Dance India Dance, all of them have stuck together and have become like a family.

This is one show where contestants can come solo, in groups or as a couple and participate in the show.

The dance level has to be top - notched and sometimes the captains find it difficult to choose contestants during the audition round.

The new season of the show has begun and the contestants this season are really good and are becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Now in the upcoming finale the show will get its 15 top contestants.

Now there is a video that has gone viral on social media which claims that Raghav might be back on the show which is a clip of the upcoming episode.

Remo is seen saying that when the blinds opened that’s when Shakti was also shocked to see who had come.

Well, fans of the show speculate that Raghav might be back on the show for just an episode as they miss watching him on the show.

His hosting the show was one of the USP of the show and his comic timing was superb and hence the fans miss watching him.

The fans have commented saying that if Raghav comes back on the show will become more interesting and the entertainment quotient would increase.

Do you want to watch Raghav on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

