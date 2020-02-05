News

Dance Plus: Shakti and Raghav's cricket face-off

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 06:37 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular dance-based reality show Dance Plus is back with its fifth season, and we can’t keep calm about the amazing talent it brings along. In the last four seasons, we saw choreographers Punit J Pathak, Shakti Mohan, and Dharmesh Yelande coaching the dancers of their respective teams, which were judged by Remo D’Souza. However, in the fifth season, dancing queen Shakti is no longer a part of the show.

Fans are missing the chemistry between host Raghav Juyal and Shakti. The way Raghav used to tease Shakti was loved by the audience. Fans have now shared a post in which Sushant Singh Rajput teaches Shakti how to bat. Raghav is supposed to bowl. However, how he does it is the most entertaining part.

Well, the show does feel a bit incomplete without Shakti.

