Dance Plus - The trio performance of father and sons stumped Dharmesh

MUMBAI: Dance Plus, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular dance reality shows. The mesmerising performance of the participants never fails to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens.

Remo Dsouza is the super judge along with his four captains - Suresh, Karishma, Dharmesh and Punit, where Karishma had replaced Shakti Mohan from the previous season.

Every season when the audition takes place, every contestant shocks the judges with their performance and sometimes the judges are in a fix to who they should choose.

We came across where a father and his two sons are dancing on nimbooda nimbooda from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and on such a song they are doing locking – popping style.

What catches your eye is that the boy’s father is a fabulous dancer and is giving his kids a tough competition.

And post the performance is over, the judges are stumped and they have no words to express.

Especially judge Dharmesh, who we can hear telling Remo that he was completely blown away with the performance.

Raghav, on the other hand, was touched by the performance as the three of them in the end do the slow-motion style, as a tribute to him.

From this video one will definitely learn that there is no age to dancing and one must dance like no is watching.

A lot of viewers have commented on the post telling that they really loved the trio’s performance.

Throughout the performance, one can hear the judges cheering for them, and they deserved the standing ovation from the judges.

