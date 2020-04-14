Dance Plus: When Dharmesh choreographed for Prabhudeva

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all range and every kind of dance form is seen.

Remo Dsouza is the super judge along with his four captains - Suresh, Karishma, Dharmesh and Punit, where Karishma had replaced Shakti Mohan from the previous season.

The USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining, and the fun banter between Raghav and Shakti used to be loved by the audience.

Every season when the audition takes place, every contestant shocks the judges with their performance and sometimes the judges are in a fix to who they should choose.

On the show, many celebrities come to promote their movie and then have good fun with the contestants and the judges.

Now we came across a video where you can see Dharmesh choreographing for Prabudeva. He is seeing show the steps to Prabudeva.

Post he rehearsals when they both perform it’s a treat to watch. Two of India’s best dancer smashes the stage with their performance.

Remo, Punnet and Shakti give them a dancing aviation.

In the past, Dharmesh and Prabudeva were parts of Remo’s movie ABCD 1 -2 and also Street Dancer where we have seen them perform together.

Dharmesh is definitely come a long way from a contestant on Dance India Dance to choreographing for the legend Pravudeva, his journey is commendable.

Fans have commented on the post saying wow it’s lovely to see them perform. Two legends in one frame.

There is no doubt that Dharmesh has a massive fan following and the audience love to see him perform.

Do let us know in the comment section below of what you think of this awesome performance between two legends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.