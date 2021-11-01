Dance+ is a real and unscripted show, says host Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring the sixth season of TV’s most popular dance reality show Dance+. The show returns with Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuf Khan as judges and Raghav Juyal as host while Remo D’souza will continue to lead the series.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Raghav on Dance+ returning with season 6 on Star Plus.

Tell us about your journey with the Dance+ Team / Unit?

This journey began exactly six years ago and it's been an amazing journey, so to speak. Our show is one of a kind. It's all real and unscripted. It's organic and that immensely helps the audience to build a connection with us which is our ultimate goal. Me, Shakti, Salman, Puneet and Remo Sir have been friends for quite a while now so it is almost like home to be on the sets of the show. Given how much fun we have, it doesn't at all feel like work.

How excited are you to present Season 6 to the viewers on TV?

I am tremendously excited, especially to shoot the show and present it to our viewers. We know for a fact that the audiences wait for it to go on air as in a very short span of time the show has managed to gain a lot of fan following. I've also come across people making reels for it so yes, I am very excited for it to commence.

Tell us something about your association with Star Plus?

Star Plus has made me an anchoring star. I've begun my anchoring career with Star Plus itself. The thing I love the most about Star Plus is that they are very gender inclusive when it comes to ideas, anything that happens on the sets and for all kinds of people in general.

What is the one thing which Season 6 contestants will bring alive for the audience?

Our contestants this time are all set to present an extremely lively show for you. It's a uniquely talented bunch. They are all star performers and like we began our journey a few years down the line, this is their queue to begin and shine in the industry.

How is the team managing to shoot a reality show amid a pandemic?

Everything is being managed with keeping all the safety measures in mind. Most of us are doubly vaccinated. The world is getting used to the new normal and being a part of it, so are we.

Your take on your Super Judge and Captains of the show (Remo Sir and Captains – Salman, Shakti & Punit)

The Super Jude as well as all the Captains on the show are all amazing people. It's a show where beginning from the host, to the captains, everybody can dance and I personally love that about the show. Speaking of Remo Sir, I'd like to say that he is an extremely sweet human being. Salman bhai rightly counts as one of the most amazing people I've met in my entire life. I have no words to describe how nice Shakti is and last but not the least, Puneet bhai I consider as my brother from another mother. They are all extremely close to my heart and we are all very thrilled to bring our entertainment filled show into your lives, yet again so, stay tuned for the joyride we are about to take you on.