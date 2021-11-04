Dance+ is the biggest learning platform for me personally: Remo Dsouza

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring the sixth season of TV’s most popular dance reality show Dance+. The show returns with Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuf Khan as judges while Bollywood's Famous Choreographer & Film Director Remo Dsouza continue as Super Judge.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Remo who spoke briefly about the show, pandemic and more.

What qualities will you look for in a contestant?

The hard work, passion and dedication for the craft is what we are eyeing for in a contestant. It’s a very unique show where you are expected to just master your craft first and the rest will eventually fall in place. So, I would like to see how they have tried to do their best in whatever style they do and their determination towards their art.

How is the team managing to shoot a reality show amid a pandemic?

I must say that the team is managing everything perfectly amid a pandemic. The only drawback is that we could not manage to get a live audience this season, for obvious reasons. There is a different kind of energy with a live audience present on the sets. The cheering and comments make everything even more wonderful. Nevertheless, the team is doing their best, capturing everything as they should and they’re not letting us miss anything that we used to do in the pre pandemic days.

You are a source of inspiration to the youth of this country, who is your source of inspiration during such tough times (pandemic)?

During this pandemic, my family has been a huge inspiration to me. My wife Lizelle, my kids and my mother inspire me every day and push me to do my best. They never let me down, especially my wife who has been a huge support during these trying times we breathe in. Also, my kids I take a lot of inspiration from.

What is the definition of dance according to you?

According to me, the definition of dance is life. The craft has given me literally everything I have today. Everything I have dreamt of and achieved that I never imagined I would, I owe to dancing. So, like said, dance is life to me.

How do you keep yourself updated about the latest dance moves / choreography?

It's through the show that I am able to keep myself up to date with the latest trends and dance moves. It is also my hunger to learn more that helps me in this context. The show keeps me updated on all the new dance forms coming into the picture and how to best perform it. I follow a lot of other dance shows as well as there is a lot to learn from them. Nevertheless, my show Dance+ is the biggest learning platform for me personally.

Which is one dance form you want to learn in the near future?

I am unsure if I can manage it at this stage and age of life but, the dance form I would very much like to learn in the near future is ‘Ballet’. I’ve always been fond of the style and wanted to learn it. So, let’s see what the future holds as they say never give up when it comes to something you love doing which is exactly why I am going to try and learn the said dance form.

Tell us your favourite dance form?

I am fond of all kinds of dance forms, Indian Folk-Dance forms being an extremely favourite genre. Also, Hip Hop, as people know me for it. And given the fact that I am a huge Michael Jackson fan, I’ve been following him since I was pretty young so naturally, Hip Hop is one dance form that is tremendously close to my heart along with the Indian folk-dance forms.

What is the one thing you want to do once the Lockdown is lifted fully in the country?

I would like to do a live show once the lockdown is fully lifted in the country. I want to be able to meet people, be present in the moment and be part of a crowd. Hopefully it’ll happen sooner than later. Keeping my fingers crossed!

After a setback on the health front earlier this year, how does it feel to be back on the sets shooting for this show? How are you coping on the health front?

Yes, I’ve recently had a huge health scare and naturally was truly shaken by it. Being in the dance scene for such a long time and exercising regularly, I was in shock. I do not smoke or consume any alcohol either so I could not understand the reason behind the condition but, I am coping with it really well now. I am back in action with my show and everything else as well so yes, everything’s been great all in all.