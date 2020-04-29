“Dancing is food for my soul”, says Sneha Wagh

MUMBAI: It is 16 years and counting for popular actress Sneha Wagh as a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. The multitalented actress who is seen as Mata Anjani, mother of Hanuman in the show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram on &TV, can put on her dancing shoes at any given the time of day. And must we say, how gorgeous a dancer she is! This International Dance Day, Sneha expresses her passion for classical dancing and shares throwback photos from her training days.

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’s Sneha Wagh shares, “Dancing holds a deep meaning in my life. All I can think about, is dancing all day! I feel like I was born into it. Classical dancing for me is a holistic artform which keeps my mind, body and soul aligned with each other. As actors, we go through a lot of stress, of looking a certain way on camera, saying our lines with utmost perfection and being in the skin of a completely different character. That’s where dancing comes in as food for my soul. It’s my routinely spiritual getaway that takes me to a different world. It gives me such peace & happiness that cannot be explained in words.”

She further adds, “In such times, when there is a need to stay positive and active, dancing does the magic. It not only uplifts your mood but also surrounds you with positive energy. Do what you love and follow your passion but please stay at home, Kyuki hum ghar ke andar to corona bahar.”