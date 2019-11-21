Dangal TV channel makes a new record with its latest achievement

MUMBAI: Dangal TV is one of the fastest-growing and popular channels these days. The channel is known for broadcasting some amazing shows till date and has a great viewership which is increasing rapidly.

And now, there's great news for all the viewers as the channel has achieved a milestone and we are really happy about it.

The Instagram handle of Dangal TV channel expressed their happiness as the channel crosses 3 million subscribers. Yes, you heard it right!

Take a look at the post:

The channel has thanked the team members and subscribers for their immense support and love.

The channel currently broadcasts various shows like Crime Alert, CIF (Crime Investigation Force), Phir Laut Aayi Naagin among others.

Many congratulations to the channel for this achievement.