Dangal TV to entertain viewers with 1 hour episodes of ‘Ramayan’ starting May 7

MUMBAI: Riding the mythological wave during this lockdown, one of India's highest watched Hindi general entertainment channels, Dangal TV will now air one hour episodes of Ramayan - Katha Vachano Aur Adarsho Ki from May 7, 2020. Ramayan - Katha Vachano Aur Adarsho Ki telecasts daily at 7:30 pm on Dangal.

On keeping its viewers entertained, a company spokesperson from Dangal TV, said, “At Dangal TV, we believe in showcasing culturally rooted content to our viewers even in these unprecedented times. Due to the nationwide lockdown, popular classics have found a renewed interest amongst the audience as they invoke nostalgia and provide solace in these times of distress. We, at Dangal TV, are constantly and very closing evaluating the viewership trends and designing our programming to give our viewers the best content. In a similar move, we are elated to air one-hour episodes of ‘Ramayan’ to give our viewers an opportunity to relive those golden times. With this move, we believe that our viewers will continue to stay home and enjoy undisrupted daily dose of entertainment.”

Dangal TV continues to lead the no 1 slot in Hindi GEC - Free Platform across HSM as per BARC data Week 17.

Dangal TV, in the world of entertainment, is a brand synonymous with constantly delivering diverse stories. The channel is a pioneer in presenting shows, from recreation of Mythological stories (Mahima Shanidev Ki and Dwarkadheesh), Fiction drama (Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi), Crime (Crime Alert), Super Natural (Phir Laut Aayi Naagin), Horror (Darr Ki Dastak) and Crime Fiction (Crime Investigation Force).

Dangal TV is available in all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – DD Free Dish (CHN NO 27), Tata Sky(CHN NO 177), Airtel (CHN NO 133), Dish TV (CHN NO 119) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 106).