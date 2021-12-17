Dangal TV show Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer crosses a milestone mark - the show completes 100 episodes

MUMBAI: The entire team including Mahua, Shambhu, Boondi, Padma, Adhiraj is excited about the completion of 100 episodes of the unique show Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

It’s time to rejoice for the entire cast of Dangal TV's most popular serial "Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer". The hit show has hit a century and with 100 episodes down and the entire team is highly elated at accomplishing this feat, not just for getting that number on the board but also for the continual love from the audience that’s coming their way!

Every episode brings a new twist, a new turn and because of these interesting twists, this serial is making a lot of noise. The character of Mahua being played by Chahat Pandey has captivated the hearts of the audience.

Chahat Pandey who can’t stop gushing about this achievement says, “It’s been an exciting journey for me. Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer has been the turning point for me. Though it is quite a challenging character, I am enjoying doing this role and am getting immense love from the audience. I would like to say congratulations and thank you to Dangal TV and the entire team that I got the opportunity to play the role of Mahua. I am sure we will complete 2000 episodes as well.”

TV star Arjit Taneja who plays the character Shambhu is also garnering a lot of appreciation from the masses. Arjit says, “The journey of 100 episodes has been very interesting. The atmosphere on the sets is very homely and it’s been a real joy to work with this team.” Even Vaibhavi Kapoor who plays Boondi is creating a lot of curiosity among the audience.

After working as an actress in Bhojpuri films, Anjana Singh moved to the mainstream TV serial with Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer. She plays the role of Padma with great ease. She says. “I am happy that our show Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer has completed 100 episodes. We didn't realise how quickly we completed 100 episodes. The entire team deserves congratulations.”

Karan Khanna, who is playing the negative role of Adhiraj in the show, is also excited about the completion of 100 episodes. He says, “My entry happened later in the show but I found its story and my character very different and that is the reason why the audience has started liking Adhiraj too. This Dangal TV show Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer is going to keep the audience hooked and curious about the upcoming episodes.”

Among this great milieu is also the veteran and legendary also the senior most member of the family Pratima Kanan. In the role of Ammaji, Pratima is creating quite a stir and piquing viewers' interests. Her powerful role and hard-hitting dialogue delivery is really taking this show to whole new heights of intensity!

The show Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer stars Arjit Taneja, Chahat Pandey, Karan Khanna, Anurag Sharma, Vaibhavi Kapoor, Pratima Kanan, Ravi Gosai, Anjana Singh, Riya Bhattacharjee, Mamta Solanki among others. Nath Zewar or Zanjeer can be seen every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM on Dangal TV.