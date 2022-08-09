Dangal TV's Nath - Zevar ya Zanjeer turns one! The cast rejoices

MUMBAI : Amidst several novel concepts, Dangal TV, the youngest player in the GEC segment, has been riding high on the success of its show, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer. In the past one year, the show has entertained the audience covering 3 phases with its engaging storyline. Nath – Zevar Ya Zanjeer Starring Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra, the show sends out a strong message on the existing social evils of child marriage and nath utarai. It is an attempt to empower women and make them aware of their strength to fight all evils. The family drama, which also features the likes of Pratima Kannan, Shahbaz Khan and Anurag Sharma, achieved the milestone of 300 episodes recently. Undoubtedly, the unit of the show is on cloud nine. Isn’t it a herculean task to entertain the audience every day in today’s times, especially when they are spoilt for choice?

Here we have our star cast who spoke about the journey with Nath

Avinash Mishra as Aryan

It’s been an amazing journey till now and the show is getting immense love and support from the audience. It's very difficult to hold your audience these days and I am glad we can do that. I Hope we complete more and more years.

Chahat Pandey as Mahua

It feels amazing that we have completed 300 plus episodes and our show has completed 1 year. In today’s time, achieving such milestones is tough. Our show is getting so much love from the audiences and people are really loving Mahua’s character. The love from the audiences and our fans is the reason that we have successfully completed 300 plus episodes. I am happy and blessed

Pratima Kannan as Ammaji

My prediction has come true, as I had said during the inception of Nath – Zevar Ya Zanjeer that it will go on to become one of the biggest shows on Dangal TV. The title of the show in itself is so unique, and I am sure we will reach greater milestones. I am waiting for the completion of 1000 episodes as this show is just amazing and beyond words.

Anurag Sharma as Ramesh

It’s an awesome feeling that we completed 300 episodes. It’s been a great run and I look forward to completing 1000 episodes. I congratulate my entire team and I hope that we will touch many more milestones.

Puvika Gupta as Gauri

I feel very glad to be part of one of the best shows on TV -- Nath- Zevar Ya Zanjeer. I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate the entire team of Nath and Dangal TV, who give so much respect to their artists and have made us feel like family. I would also like to appreciate the efforts of the creative team and the writers who gave me such a beautiful character, Gauri. She is like a princess, loving and sweet. I see so much of myself in Gauri. I love everything about this show, and I hope that the audience keeps showering us with its love.

Achal Tankwal as Radhe

Completing 300 episodes is a big achievement for the team of Nath – Zevar Ya Zanjeer. Honestly, it feels like a personal achievement because the show is extremely close to my heart. Each person associated with the show, puts his best foot forward to make sure that viewers get nothing but the best. I am glad that our efforts have been appreciated by the audience. The reason why we have completed 300 episodes. If you ask me, I can link these 300 episodes to 300 acting classes. I have learnt so much from my unit every day. Everyone has been very supportive. Now, I am looking forward to the next 300 episodes.

Pratiksha Rai as Kajal

Though I joined the show midway, I can’t express in words how fortunate I feel about joining the show. I am witness to the team’s hard work. Everyone on the set is extremely cooperative and accommodating. As they say that the show must go on, I hope Nath goes on for many years. I am grateful to Dangal TV for this opportunity.

Akanksha Gilani aka Poonam bua

It feels great to be associated with such a nice show, which has been consistent on Dangal TV for the past one year. I would even like to thank the channel, the production house Shoonya Square and the casting head, Prince Modi, for offering me such an amazing character. Nath – Zevar ya Zanjeer will always be a special show, as it is my first project after the lockdown. Given that most of us were home-bound for almost a year-and-a-half, I had a child-like enthusiasm to report on a TV set after a forced break and meet my co-actors. I feel fortunate to be working with such a talented bunch of actors, who are also good human beings. Everyone, including those behind the camera as well, has been working so diligently, that the results are showing. Our hard work has made us reach this enviable position and we at Nath have completed one year. I hope that we continue to live up to the audience’s expectations.

