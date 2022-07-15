Dangerous! Actor Mehekk Chahal becomes victim of Online Fraud, loses Rs 49000, details inside

MUMBAI: An FIR has been filed by actress Mehekk Chahal after the Wanted fame lost Rs 49000 to an online payment fraud. The Naagin 6 fame rushed to Bandra Police station to lodge the complaint following which the cyber wing of the police station took serious action against the accused.

Mahekk says, “While checking the internet regarding a courier service to send a parcel to Gurugram, I came across a number and called the concerned person. He claimed to be affiliated with a popular courier service company. He said that he would assist me and asked me to visit a website and complete the registration by transferring ` 10 on the website. He asked me about my mode of payment, and I told him that I was using Google Pay.”

“However, when I tried to make the payment via Google Pay, it didn’t go through. That’s when he shared a link for payment and asked me to punch in my UPI details. He then sent me an encrypted message and told me to forward it to a number within 20 seconds,” she further added.

“To my horror, money was deducted from my account and I was alerted about the transaction through a message. I called my bank at once and froze all my accounts and cards. I had to cancel my shoot for Naagin and deal with this incident the entire day,” she concluded.

Credit: ETimes



