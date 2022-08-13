Dangerous! Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actor Ratan Raajputh recalls a shocking incident that will bring goosebumps

MUMBAI:Television actress Ratan Raajputh is one of the popular actresses of the telly world. She has impressed the audience with her performances in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Santoshi Maa, Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. However, the actress recently opened up about the most horrifying incident in her life, and it will certainly shock you as well.

Ratan recalled an incident from her early days, when she used to do theatre at Mandi House, Delhi. She remembered that spine-chilling incident where her phone got snatched by petty theft, and she got stuck in a life-threatening situation. Before she can do anything, he snatched the phone from her. Ratan further added that she was shouting for help, but no one stepped forward, and just stood there.

The actress followed that theft, and he brought her far away into a stranded, dense forest. Ratan was terrified knowing about it. Later, she encountered another boy, Ratan asked him to help but he hold her hand and was forcibly dragging her further into the jungle. The boy was saying, "Aa tujhe tera phone dilata hoon." Finally, she got genuine help from a NIFT student, and he dropped Ratan home safely.

Raajputh has also been a part of other shows like Raavan, Raadha Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Santoshi Maa, Fear Files and Vighnaharta Ganesh. Ratan has also been a part of Bigg Boss 7.

