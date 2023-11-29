Danish Akhtar Saifi will play the role of Hanuman in Shemaroo TV’s upcoming show ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’

MUMBAI: Shemaroo TV’s upcoming show ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ will unfold the lesser-known facts of Shani Dev. Beyond his well-known anger and divine insight, the series will shed light on the positive aspects of his karma law. In the show, Hanuman will be shown sharing anecdotes and instances from the life of Shani Dev and his role as the God of Karma. The talented actor Danish Akhtar Saifi has been roped in to portray the role of Hanuman in ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev,’ we saw him as hanuman in many shows. He is very excited about the role and assures viewers an engaging experience.

“Once again stepping into the character of the revered role of Hanuman is an honour. In ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ I am ready to soar again in this new chapter of divine storytelling. Through this show, it’s a unique joy to bring the divine relationship between Shani Dev and Hanuman to the screen for the first time. The challenge of mythological roles demands precision in language and tone, and it's a testament to the collective efforts of the entire cast. Mythological shows are a test of skill and dedication, and I'm proud to work alongside talented actors and actresses who bring their best to each performance. I hope the unique way of narrating the show will keep the audience engaged with every episode, and they will appreciate the efforts."

To find out more about the God of justice, Shani Dev, stay tuned to Shemaroo TV.