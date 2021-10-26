Danny Sura and Sharad Malhotra bond on the sets of Vidrohi

MUMBAI: Vidrohi featuring Sharad Malhotra and Danny Sura is receiving love from audiences since the show’s premiere. We cannot miss the fact that Bakshi Jagabandu and Major Jeffrey Fletcher's chemistry is all that we enjoy on the screen.

Two actors need to be friends in real

as well as reel as this helps the character to shine better on screen, that is the case here on the sets of Vidrohi, talking about same Danny says,”Sharad is an amazing actor as well as an amazing human being. It’s been an absolute joy working with him and sharing screen space. We can turn the switch on and get into character but once the camera stops rolling we have fun and make jokes. I am blessed that every project I have worked in I get along well with my co-actors and the friendship that I have with Sharad is very special.”

Danny Sura's Rani Rani Rani has just won the best feature film award at this year’s 3rd Annual DWF South Asian Film Festival and it had it’s second screening at the recent 7th Annual NYC South Asian Film Festival where it received great reviews!

Danny Sura is known for his projects like 'Girl in the City', 'Bose: Dead/Alive' and '21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897'. Danny’s slate looks interesting with his next feature film with Tannishtha Chatterjee Rani Rani Rani. Also, his first international film called ‘Footprints on Water’ with Adil Hussain which is due for release next year. Wherein his on-air show Vidrohi is receiving a lot of love from audiences.