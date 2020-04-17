News

Darshan Raval's sweet gesture for his fans while on his Paris trip is heart-warming; watch video

Darshan Raval remembers his fans even while on his Paris trip; sends all the love from the city of love.

17 Apr 2020 02:04 PM

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval's latest track Bhula Dunga featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has managed to win hearts in no time. The song has created a record of being the most commented Indian music video on YouTube. 

Darshan is currently basking in the glory of the success of his latest achievement. The ace singer has always acknowledged all the love and support he has got from his fans. 

Raval has posted several pictures and videos of the same where fans are seen showering heaps of praises on him. Be it an event or a concert, Darshan has always got a terrific response from the fans. 

The ace singer had gone on a Paris trip a few months back. While enjoying the beautiful locales of the most romantic city in the world, Darshan didn't forget to send a lovely message for his fans from the City of Love. 

Check out the video:

Darshan is seen thanking his fans amid the beautiful backdrop of Effiel Tower. This video proves that no matter where Darshan goes, he will always remember his fans and never forget to thank them for all the love and support. 

