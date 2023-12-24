“A daughter can take care of her parents even after getting married,” says Samar Vermani on the Sony SAB’s latest show ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s much-anticipated show 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa', dropped early this week. The show takes the audience on a heartwarming journey of a single father Jaidev Sharma (Mahesh Thakur) and his unbreakable bond with his three daughters - Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), Tanvi (Aditi Rathore), and Deepika (Neetha Shetty). The youngest daughter Pallavi is determined to take care of her father as she believes that women don’t have to give up on being daughters to become wives and prioritizes her father over anything. On the other hand, her father wishes to see her getting married. At this unique juncture, actor Samar Vermani, who portrays the role of Akash Awasthi, enters as the potential partner for Pallavi. It would be interesting to see if his entry will change Pallavi’s thoughts or if he will be a support system for her.

In an insightful conversation, Samar Vermani digs into the show's unique premise, discusses his character, and more.

Q. Tell us about your role in Aangan Aapno Kaa?

I am entering the show as Akash Awasthi, a hotel manager of a prestigious 5-star hotel. Akash is brimming with positivity and has a keen penchant for honesty. He is rooted in family values and is drawn to individuals with high emotional intelligence. He is a prankster, reliable, and always ready to admit his mistakes.



Q. What made you say yes to this role?

I wholeheartedly embrace the underlying theme of the show. The aspect that resonated most profoundly with me in this role is the deep understanding of a woman's journey during marriage. It goes beyond the mere acceptance of a new spouse or family; rather, it delves into the reality of leaving one's cherished childhood home, a place where one has been nurtured since birth. This is such an important conversation that I wanted to be a part of this show.



Q. What is your take on the concept of Aangan Aapno Kaa?

I find this concept particularly beautiful, especially in today’s context. We’ve been told since childhood that girls typically move to their husband’s homes after marriage and their priority changes towards their new families. However, this show talks about that notion and showcases how different it can be. A daughter can take care of her parents even after getting married. I am grateful to Sony SAB for bringing forth such stories and initiating conversations around such topics.



Q. How did you prepare for your role?

To prepare for any role, I delve into the emotional aspects of the character. Understanding what the character goes through emotionally is crucial. In this process, I had extensive conversations with my sister. I vividly recall when I was in college, and she was getting married. She used to express her fears and concerns about the future, wondering who would take care of her and our parents. Drawing from my sister's experiences has played a significant role in shaping my portrayal of this character.



Q. Do you connect with Akash on a personal level?

The personal connection I feel resonates strongly with my bond with my sister. However, on the screen, it's portrayed through Pallavi who is my love interest.



Q. How has the experience been working with Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana?

Having witnessed Mahesh Thakur on screen since my childhood, collaborating with him on this show holds special significance. It's not just about individual artists but the collective essence that the show brings to the forefront. Working with Ayushi has been great. She is a very hardworking girl who wants perfection in every scene. I am truly happy to be a part of this wonderful show.



Tune in to watch Aangan Aapno Kaa only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM