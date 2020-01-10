Day 101 -- Asim defeats Sid and Shehnaz to win Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Rashami laughed at Sid when Shehnaz hurled a slipper at him. When Sid asked Bigg Boss to call him into the Confession Room, Shehnaz hugged Sid and kissed him. Sid laughed at Shehnaz’s playfulness (Yes Showts to all three Contestants)

2. Sid challenged Shehnaz to kiss Asim. Shehnaz ran up to Asim and planted a kiss on his forehead and made him blush. The Housemates burst into laughter (Yes Showts to all)

3. Rashami told Aarti and Asim that Shehnaz is in love with Sid. Asim told Rashami that Shehnaz loves Paras too. Rashami told Asim that Shehnaz’s “love logic” was hard to understand. Rashami, Asim, and Aarti laughed at Shehnaz (Yes Showts to all three Contestants)

4. Mahira accused Madhurima of napping during the day and Madhurima returned the fire and criticized Mahira’s lips. Madhurima called Mahira a “psycho” for fighting with her (No Showts to both)

5. Mahira and Shehnaz got into an ugly argument when Shehnaz blamed Mahira for slacking off from kitchen chores. Mahira asked Shehnaz to not “boss around.” Shehnaz tried to push Mahira but Sid pulled Shehnaz away (No Showts for Mahira and Shehnaz, Yes Showts for Sid)

Mahira cried when Madhurima called Mahira “big lips.”

Asim consoled Mahira and said that Mahira is beautiful and there’s nobody like her in the House. Mahira smiled and thanked Asim for comforting her.

Asim made fun of Madhurima for starting a fight with Mahira. Madhurima told Asim to shut up or “laugh at himself.” Asim hopped around Madhurima and made funny faces which cracked up the Housemates and soon they forgot about Madhurima and Mahira’s fight.

Showters loved Asim’s antics. Asim’s Yes Showts shot up from 64% to 72% and for the first time, Asim won the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SHEHNAZ AND SID DROP TO #2, AND #3

Shehnaz disliked it when Mahira and Paras didn’t wash dishes when they were supposed to. Shehnaz asked them to clear the dishes from the kitchen sink but Paras and Mahira told her that they would do it later.

Shehnaz called Paras and Mahira “lazy.” Aarti, Asim, Shefali Z., and Rashami agreed with Shehnaz.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts went from 70% to 71%.

Shehnaz got into an argument with Mahira and Paras over kitchen chores. When Mahira called Shehnaz “jealous” Shehnaz rushed towards Mahira and tried to push her but Sid kept Shehnaz away from Mahira.

Sid asked Mahira and Paras to “let it go” and not continue their argument with Shehnaz. Sid hugged Shehnaz and called her “cute” to calm her down. Shehnaz promised Sid that she wouldn’t fight with Mahira and Paras.

Sid’s Yes Showts rose from 67% to 70%.

This wasn’t the first time that Sid dropped down to #3.

On Day 62, Sid’s Yes Showts plummeted from 75% to 65% when the Housemates criticized his aggressive Captaincy.

RASHAMI AND AARTI, #4 AND #5

Rashami’s team - Rashami, Sid, Asim, Mahira, and Shehnaz won the Quakers’ Oats Cooking Challenge.

Asim and Vishal appreciated Rashami when she helped her rivals Sid and Mahira with the cooking.

Showters’ loved Rashami’s positive attitude. Rashami’s Yes Showts increased from 49% to 56%.

When Mahira and Paras were talking, Sid called Paras for a chat in the garden area. But Mahira asked Paras to stay. Paras got irritated with Mahira and told her that he cannot “dance to her tunes.” Mahira began to cry and Paras walked away.

Aarti tried to console Mahira. Aarti came to Paras and explained to him that Mahira was hurt after Mahira’s fight with Madhurima and that Paras should be spending more time with Mahira to make her feel comfortable.

Aarti’s Yes Showts went from 39% to 40%.

SHOWTERS NEGATIVE ON MADHURIMA AND MAHIRA

Aarti, Asim, Sid, and Paras criticized Madhurima for mocking Mahira’s lips.

Madhurima justified her comments and said that she wasn’t mocking Mahira but she was complimenting Mahira’s beauty.

Madhurima’s Yes Showts remained at 17%.

Madhurima revealed to Sid, Shehnaz, Aarti, and Shefali Z. that Mahira had called Madhurima “sleeping beauty” and that’s why Madhurima criticized Mahira’s lips.

Shehnaz told Aarti that Mahira wasn’t “innocent” and that Mahira provokes people to fight with her because she loves to “cause chaos.”

Mahira received 22% Yes Showts.

SHEFALI ZARIWALA HITS BOTTOM

Shefali kept irritating Asim during the Cooking Task by calling his name.

Asim asked Shefali to stop annoying him. Shefali asked Asim to not shout at her. Asim said that Shefali was trying to get “some attention’ by irritating him.

Shefali’s Yes Showts went from 30% to 29%. This is Shefali’s lowest Yes ShowtCount ever.

In a promo released by Colors, Rashami calls Sid a “good man.” Will Rashami and Sid put aside their differences?

Contestants are seen pulling each others’ legs and sharing some laughs. Will tonight’s episode be filled with laughter?

Keep watching and keep Showting!