Day 102 -- Sid #2, Asim reigns as the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

1. Bigg Boss announced BB Comedy Club Task in which contestants were asked to roast each other in front of a live audience and score points. The Housemates were told that two Contestants with the highest scores would be the winners. Aarti, Rashami, Sid, Vishal, and Madhurima enthralled the audience with their comic timing (Yes Showts to all five Contestants)

2. Sid, Aarti, and Vishal led the scoreboard with the highest scores (7.2, 6.9 and 6.2). Rashami and Madhurima received the lowest scores (5.6 and 4.6) (Yes Showts for Sid, Aarti, and Vishal, No Showts for Rashami and Madhurima)

3. Rashami told Vishal that Sid’s performance was overrated and that he didn’t deserve the scores that he got. Rashami said that her performance was underrated (No Showts for Rashami)

4. Rashami advised Shehnaz to stop acting “silly” and think about Shehnaz’s relationship with Sid once the show gets over. Rashami asked Shehnaz to focus on winning Bigg Boss (Yes Showts for Rashami)

5. Shehnaz complained to Sid about Mahira and said that Mahira is “misleading” Paras. Sid teased Shehnaz and told her that she is in love with Paras (No Showts to Shehnaz, Yes Showts to Sid)

When Sid and Aarti performed on stage, Paras, Mahira, and Shefali Z. cheered for them but when Vishal, Rashami, and Madhurima presented their piece, Sid’s team booed them.

Asim said to Vishal that he was disappointed with Sid’s team. Asim called them rude and mean. Asim said that Rashami’s performance was better than Sid’s and she should have got higher scores.

Vishal, Madhurima, and Aarti agreed with Asim.

Mahira started a fight with Asim over kitchen chores. Asim told Mahira that he had done his share of work but Mahira kept provoking Asim for a fight and accused him of slacking off from work.

Asim confronted Mahira and told her that it was Mahira and Paras who “ran away” from House duties.

Showters agreed with Asim. Asim’s Yes Showts rose from 72% to 74%. Asim won Day 102’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SID CLIMBS TO #2, SHEHNAZ DOWN TO #3

The audience loved Sid’s comedy routine. Sid trolled his opponent Rashami for pouring hot tea over him on Day 82. When Sid said that Rashami was his “personal favorite” the audience burst into laughter.

Asim, Vishal, and Madhurima were heard to say that Sid was mean to Rashami.

Sid’s Yes Showts went from 70% to 67%.

Shehnaz told Sid that Paras is “blinded” by Mahira’s love and that Paras “dances to Mahira’s tunes.” Sid teased Shehnaz and asked her if she has feelings for Paras. Shehnaz got irritated with Sid and told him that she has a “soft corner” for Paras but she is fond of Sid. Sid called Shehnaz a “drama queen.” This angered Shehnaz.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts decreased from 71% to 65%.

RASHAMI AND AARTI #4 AND #5

Rashami joked about Shehnaz’s “attention-seeking” behavior and Sid’s aggression.

Vishal, Asim, Madhurima and Aarti called Rashami’s performance “classy.”

Rashami received 56% Yes Showts.

Sid, Rashami, and Vishal criticized Aarti’s meddlesome behavior.

Vishal called Aarti “Sid’s puppet” and said that she isn’t “playing independently” as she claims to be.

Aarti went from 40% to 39%.

MADHURIMA, MAHIRA, AND PARAS: THE BOTTOM THREE

Madhurima joked about her estranged relationship with Vishal which cracked up the audience.

Aarti, Shehnaz, Rashami, and Vishal liked Madhurima’s performance. Madhurima’s Yes Showts increased from 17% to 24%.

Mahira blamed Asim for not helping her in the kitchen. Mahira kept picking fights with Asim which irritated Rashami, Shehnaz, and Vishal.

Showters disapproved of Mahira’s quarrelsome behavior. Mahira got 25% Yes Showts.

Mahira complained to Paras that Shehnaz was ignoring her. Paras confronted Mahira and asked her why she was bothered about Shehnaz’s “stupidity.” Paras said that he has lost respect for Shehnaz.

Paras’ Yes Showts decreased from 31% to 28%. This is Paras’ lowest Yes Showts ever.

In a recent promo shared by Colors, Shehnaz is seen crying. Salman yells at Shehnaz and asks her to walk off the show. Bigg Boss opens the main door.

Why did Salman ask Shehnaz to leave the show?

