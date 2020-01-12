Day 103 -- Shehnaz has her biggest drop ever, Asim repeats as Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Shehnaz and Asim won the BB Comedy Club Task (Yes Showts for both)

2. Paras and Mahira got angry at Shehnaz for trolling Mahira. Mahira became sad and Paras comforted her and told her that Shehnaz made fun of Mahira to “please the audience” (Yes Showts for Paras and Mahira)

3. Sid’s taunting Madhurima caused a fight between them. Shehnaz asked Sid to leave Madhurima “alone” (Yes Showts for Madhurima and Shehnaz, No Showts for Sid)

4. House Guests Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Lakshmi Agarwal asked the Housemates to share their “challenging life experiences” with the viewers. Vishal, Madhurima, and Aarti opened up and revealed that they were molested when they were teens and it took a lot of time for them to “get over it.” House Guests applauded all three Contestants for their inspirational message (Yes Showts for House Guests and for all three Contestants)

5. House Guests asked Aarti’s team - Aarti, Vishal, Madhurima, Shehnaz, and Shefali Z. to enact the infamous Rashami-Sid fight. Aarti’s team’s performance impressed the Guests and as a reward, for the first time in Bigg Boss history, the winning team was taken out on a drive around the Bigg Boss set (Yes Showts to Guests and Aarti’s team)

Showt Yes/ No for these Bigg Boss Showtees

Asim entertained the live audience with his rapping skills. Asim trolled Paras for calling Asim “poor” on Day 59. Asim made fun of Sid’s aggressive behavior with him.

Asim forgot his lines but he made up for it by taking off his shirt and made the audience swoon over his muscle. The audience loved Asim’s comedy routine and gave him 7.6 making him the second winner of the Task.

Asim’s Yes Showts increased from 74% to 77%. Asim repeated for the third day in a row as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

This is Asim’s highest Yes Showts ever.

SID #2, SHEHNAZ #3

Sid kept irritating Madhurima. He told her “everything she does is wrong.” Sid criticized Madhurima’s personal life and called her relationships “bad.”

Shehnaz asked Sid to stop teasing Madhurima but Sid refused.

Vishal confronted Sid and asked him why he was “torturing” Madhurima. Sid laughed at Vishal and said that he was just “joking.”

Rashami, Madhurima, Vishal, and Asim disliked Sid’s behavior.

Sid’s Yes Showts decreased from 67% to 61%. This is Sid’s lowest Yes Showts ever.

Salman asked Shehnaz why she fought with Mahira the past week. Shehnaz explained to Salman that Mahira and Paras called Shehnaz “jealous” and that Shehnaz disliked it.

Salman asked the Housemates to vote for the “most jealous” contestant between Mahira and Shehnaz. Most of the Housemates picked Shehnaz. Shehnaz lost her cool and started crying and cursing the Housemates.

Salman got angry at Shehnaz’s rude behavior and asked her to calm down but Shehnaz kept yelling at Salman and asked him to let her out of the House. Salman got frustrated with Shehnaz’s tantrums and asked Bigg Boss to open the doors and let Shehnaz out.

Shehnaz ran out of the House and sat near the main door. When Sid tried to calm her down, Shehnaz pushed him away.

Salman called Shehnaz “mad” and “immature.”

In a promo shared by Colors, Salman is seen warning Sid that Shehnaz is “madly in love” with Sid and that Sid should be wary of her.

Showters disapproved of Shehnaz’s tantrums. Shehnaz’s Yes Showts dropped from 65% to 55%. This is Shehnaz’s biggest single-day drop ever.

NO SHOWTS FOR MADHURIMA, MAHIRA, AND ZARIWALA

In the promo shared by Colors, Salman confronts Madhurima and asks her why she hurled shoes at Vishal. Salman says that he’s disappointed with Madhurima’s behavior.

Rumors are rife that Madhurima might get evicted tonight. Madhurima’s Yes Showts went from 24% to 20%.

In the promo, Salman is seen confronting Mahira and asking her to explain why she slapped Paras on Day 95.

Mahira’s Yes Showts decreased from 25% to 21%.

Most of the Housemates said that Shefali is untrustworthy and she switches sides when it suits her.

Shefali’s Yes Showts decreased from 30% to 24%. This is Shefali’s lowest Yes Showts ever.

Colors promo shows Salman entering the House and trying to console Shehnaz. When Shehnaz refuses to talk to Salman, Salman is seen criticizing her behavior.

Shehnaz apologizes to Salman but Salman tells her to “get lost.” Salman tells that Bigg Boss has zero-tolerance for rude behavior. Will Shehnaz be shown the door?

Can’t wait to watch and find out! Keep Showting!