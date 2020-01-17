Day 108 -- Asim #2, Rashami #3, Sidharth Shukla retains Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Mahira’s mother Sania Sharma asked Paras to not get close with Mahira. Sania advised Mahira to fight her own battles and not depend on Paras. Mahira promised her mother that she would (Yes Showts to Mahira)

2. Shehnaz’s father Santokh Singh Sukh told Shehnaz that Paras is her “biggest enemy” and that she should stay away from him. He spoke directly to Paras and asked him to “respect girls.” Paras got angry at Shehnaz’s father (No Showts for Paras)

3. Shefali Z.’s husband Parag Tyagi told Asim that Asim’s rude behavior with Shefali was unacceptable. Asim told Parag that he would mend his behavior (Yes Showts to Asim)

4. Aarti confronted Rashami about Rashami’s relationship with Arhaan. Aarti asked Rashami how she could let go of Arhaan’s lies. Rashami cried and told Aarti that she didn’t want to fight with Arhaan and that she’s tired of betrayals in her romantic relationships. Aarti consoled Rashami (Yes Showts for Aarti and Rashami)

5. Vishal provoked Madhurima for a fight by calling her “crazy.” Madhurima cautioned Vishal against a fight and asked him to keep quiet. Vishal said that karma would haunt Madhurima for beating Vishal with a pan. Madhurima poured water over Vishal (No Showts for both)

Shehnaz’s father Santok Singh thanked Sid for taking care of Shehnaz. Santok said that people love “Sidnaz” and he wants Sid and Shehnaz to support each other.

When Vishal blamed Madhurima for yesterday’s fight, Madhurima splashed water over him. Shefali, Aarti, Rashami, and Asim yelled at Madhurima.

But Sid took Madhurima out to the garden area and advised her to not lose her cool. Sid told Madhurima that Vishal wants to get her evicted and that’s why he’s provoking her to fight. Madhurima promised Sid that she would ignore Vishal’s taunts.

Sid’s Yes Showts increased from 71% to 76% and Sid won Day 108’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

ASIM #2, RASHAMI #3 AND SHEHNAZ #4

Mahira’s mother Sania and Asim’s brother Umar praised Asim for entertaining the viewers.

Shefali’s husband Parag told Asim that Himanshi Khurana had sent Asim a message that she’s waiting for him (to spend time together romantically). Parag told Asim that Himanshi broke up with her boyfriend.

The Housemates started teasing Asim and made him blush.

Asim revealed to Rashami and Aarti that he’s “madly in love” with Himanshi and that he thinks about her every day. Asim sang a romantic song for Himanshi. Sid called Asim a “lover boy.”

Asim’s Yes Showts increased from 64% to 69%.

Rashami got emotional when Shehnaz’s father entered the House. Rashami told Vishal that she’s missing her father. Vishal asked Rashami to stay “strong.” Rashami wondered whether her family would come to meet her.

When Aarti asked Rashami about Arhaan’s past, Rashami burst into tears. Rashami told Aarti that Rashami’s life was “dreadful” and that she’s tired of her “problems.”

Showters sympathized with Rashami. Rashami’s Yes Showts went up from 56% to 63%.

Shehnaz’s father Santok Singh told Shehnaz that he’s proud of her, but he criticized her for throwing tantrums and yelling at Salman on Day 103. He advised Shehnaz to be confident.

Shehnaz promised her father that she would “bring the trophy home.”

Shenaz’s Yes Showts rose from 54% to 58%.

MADHURIMA, MAHIRA, AND PARAS LOSE YES SHOWTS

Shefali advised Madhurima to apologize to Vishal for hurting him physically on Day 107. Shefali said that Vishal’s back was hurting and that Vishal didn’t take medicines because he was sad after his fight with Madhurima.

Madhurima blasted Shefali and told her that she would never apologize to Vishal. Madhurima told Shefali to shut up and get lost.

Showters disapproved of Madhurima’s rude and aggressive behavior. Madhurima’s Yes Showts went from 14% to 13%.

Mahira’s mother Sania criticized Mahira for Mahira’s overdependence on Paras. Sania advised Mahira to keep away from Paras and patch up with Shehnaz. Mahira argued with her mother and said that Paras always helped Mahira and that Shehnaz is “obnoxious.”

Showters disliked Mahira’s negativity. Mahira’s Yes Showts decreased from 26% to 23%.

Paras disliked it when Shehnaz’s father accused Paras of creating a rift between Mahira and Shehnaz. Paras said that Shehnaz is jealous of Mahira and that Shehnaz’s father was wrong.

Paras’ Yes Showts went from 27% to 26%.

Sid’s mother is seen talking to Rashami in a promo video shared by Colors. Will Sid’s mother criticize Rashami for fighting with Sid?

Paras’ mother accused Mahira of misleading Paras and asked Paras to stop acting like Mahira’s “godfather” and focus on winning the show. Will Paras listen to his mother?

Rashami’s niece and nephew enter the House and ask her to patch up with Sid. Rashami and Sid shake hands and hug. Will Rashami and Sid put aside their differences?

Keep watching and keep Showting!