DAY 63 -- Showters adore Asim but Rashami retains Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Shefali Bagga won immunity by winning the Ignore the Guests Task (Yes Showts for her)

2. Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, and Arhaan Khan entered Bigg Boss House as wild card entries (Yes Showts for all three)

3. Rashami and Arhaan confessed their love for each other (Yes Showts for both)

4. Shefali Bagga and Arhaan criticized Paras for his rude behavior with Asim (Yes Showts for Shefali and Arhaan and No Showts for Paras)

5. Bhau got sick, but Asim refused to help Bhau with his House duties. Aarti came to Bhau’s rescue (Yes Showts for Bhau and Aarti, No Showts for Asim)

In last night’s task, The Housemates were given a chance to gain points by ignoring the Houseguests. Arhaan was instructed to enter the House and elicit a reaction from the Housemates.

When Rashami saw Arhaan in the House, she tried her best to hide her happiness. Arhaan came to Rashami and confessed his love but Rashami kept a poker face. Soon after the task ended, Arhaan and Rashami hugged.

Showters continued to love Rashami and gave her 78% Yes making her, for the fourth day running the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 63.

ASIM STRONG #2, SID STAYS AT #3

Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan criticized Paras for his fight with Asim. They said Paras shouldn’t have offended Asim. Showters agreed with them and gave 72% Yes Showts for Asim.

Sid got into a fight with Shefali when he found out Shefali had not cleaned the dining table. Sid made sure that Housemates performed their House duties. Captain Sid got 68% Yes.

On Day 58 and 59, Sid’s ShowtCount remained at 76% but on days 60 and 61, Sid slipped a little to 75%. On Day 62, Sid chose to stay neutral about the Paras/Asim fight and his Yes Showts plunged to 65%. It will be interesting to see how Sid can regain his #1 spot as Showters’ Choice Contestant of Day.

MAHIRA STAYS AT THE BOTTOM WITH ARHAAN

Mahira supported Paras and said that Paras’ behavior with Asim was not wrong. Showters disagreed with Mahira and gave her 26% Yes Showts.

Arhaan confronted Paras and advised him to change his attitude. Showters liked Arhaan’s advice and gave him 32% Yes Showts.

Shefali Bagga and Arhaan criticized Paras and asked him to behave with Asim. Paras disagreed with them and said that it was Asim’s fault. Showters disliked Paras’ response and gave him 33% Yes Showts.

Will Vishal try to patch up with his ex- Madhurima Tuli? Will there be a shift in House dynamics now that the wild card contestants have joined? Things are getting interesting. Keep watching and keep Showting!