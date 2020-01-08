DAY 99 -- Shehnaz wins the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

Dear Showters:

On Day 99 it’s a good time to reflect on how you have Showted for your heroes and villains, the BB Housemates.

SIDHARTH’S HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 69 Showters loved Sid’s dynamism when Sid told Salman that he cannot tolerate two-faced people and that he’s not here to make friends but to win the show. Sid received his highest number of Yeses - 84%.

SIDHARTH’S LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 88, Sid’s Yes Showts slumped from 70% to 63% when he got into an ugly argument with Asim over House chores.

SHEHNAZ’S HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 91, Captain Shehnaz confronted the Housemates for fighting over House chores. Shehnaz reprimanded Madhurima for breaking the House rules. Shehnaz received 73% Yes Showts.

SHEHNAZ’S LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 63, when Shehnaz failed to score points in the House Task (Ignore the guests), Shehnaz received 56% - her lowest Yes Showts.

ASIM’S HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

Asim’s highest Yes Showts was 72% on Day 63 when Paras criticized Asim for being poor.

ASIM’S LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 69 Asim’s Yes Showts plummeted from 63% to 49% when a caller called Asim a “hypocrite” for siding with Arhaan and fighting with Sid. Since then Asim’s Yes Showts remained in the 50%-65% range.

However, Asim’s biggest fall and lowest ShowtCount ever was on Day 95 when he fought with Mahira over breakfast and made her cry. Asim plunged from 66% to 42%.

RASHAMI’S HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

Rashami received her highest Yes Showts - 78% on Day 61 when she stole pasta from the Luxury Budget. Showters liked Rashami’s fun side. Rashami won the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day.

RASHAMI’S LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 95, Rashami’s Yes Showts sank from 54% to 36% when Rashami complained to Captain Shehnaz that Mahira wasn’t making breakfast and lunch on time.

AARTI’S HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

Aarti received her highest Yes ShowtCount - 56% on Day 83 when she refused to take sides after the Rashami-Sid fight.

AARTI’S LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 93, Aarti’s Yes Showts dropped from 39% to 30% when Shefali Bagga had called Aarti “argumentative” and nominated her for eviction.

SHEFALI Z.’S HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

Shefali Zariwala received her highest Yes Showts - 66% on Day 63 when Shefali told Captain Sid that she cannot use tissues to clean the dining table and that she needs a mop.

SHEFALI Z.’S LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

Shefali Z. had two days where her ShowtCount sank to 30%. Shefali’s Yes Showts dropped from 37% to 30% on Day 74 when Asim blamed Shefali for losing the Luxury Budget Task.

On Day 99, Shefali went from 36% to 30% when she criticized Vishal for fighting with Madhurima and made fun of him.

PARAS’ HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

Paras’ Yes Showts were in the 39% - 52% range before he left the House to get medical care for his broken finger. But when Paras returned to the House on Day 70, he received his highest Yes Showts ever - 58%.

PARAS’ LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 98, Paras' Yes Showts dropped from 39% to 31% when he criticized Shehnaz for calling Mahira “stupid.”

MADHURIMA’S HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

When Madhurima entered the House on Day 65, she received her highest Yes Showts - 33%.

MADHURIMA’S LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 96, Madhurima reached the bottom with 12% Yes Showts when she fought with Captain Shehnaz over House chores and refused to work.

SHEFALI B.’S HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 64 Shefali’s Yes Showts skyrocketed from 35% to 50% when she criticized Sid’s aggressive Captaincy.

SHEFALI B.’S LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 89 Shefali hit bottom with 21% Yes Showts when she didn’t take a stand on the Asim-Sid fight. Shefali’s Yes Showts continued to dwindle and she got evicted on Day 97.

MAHIRA’S HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

Mahira’s highest Yes ShowtCount was 50% on Day 70 when Paras returned to the House. On that day, Showters liked Mahira and Paras’ reunion.

MAHIRA’S LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

Mahira’s lowest Yes Showts was 24% on Day 99 when Mahira got angry at Shehnaz for not saving Mahira from eviction nomination.

VISHAL’S HIGHEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 64, Vishal’s Yes Showts increased from 55% to 61% - his highest Yes Showts ever - when Vishal criticized Sid for calling Rashami a “food thief” and sided with Rashami during her fight with Sid.

VISHAL’S LOWEST SHOWTCOUNT DAY

On Day 91, Vishal dropped from 33% to 25% when he provoked Shehnaz to fight with Sid.

After Shehnaz and Sid’s fighting on Days 98 and 99, Shehnaz switched sides from Sid’s team to Rashami’s team. Will Shehnaz retain the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day for Day 100?

Asim has been winning the second and third spot for most Yes Showts. Will he ever rise up and win the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day?

Keep watching and keep Showting!