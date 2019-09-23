Is Dayaben really MISSED in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Read on to know!

MUMBAI: SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show that is massively loved and followed by the audience. The show has been around for over a decade and continues to win our hearts with its everyday plot and relatable characters.

A noteworthy fact about the show is the fact that almost 99 percent of the actors as well as technicians have been with its since its inception. Even the audience loyalty has been a constant phenomenon. TMKOC has focused on clean humour along with delivering social values through its storyline. Water conservation, saving playgrounds, saving the girl child, eve-teasing, superstitions, clean India, initiating sensitivity towards children suffering from terminal diseases, respect for the armed forces… so many of the issues have been raised and plausible solutions given. But every episode has been a happysode.

We really miss watching Dayaben in the show. Jethalal doesn’t speak about her much, but he does miss her. While she was one of the most loved characters on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and a large section of viewers thought that the show’s charm would be lost after her exit, it has been proved that the love the audience has for the show is not just limited to one character.

Jayshree Mehta, a housewife, says, 'We did enjoy watching Dayaben on the show, but the best part about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is that all the characters are given equal importance. So there are so many more fun-filled tracks to watch even if Dayaben is not seen!'

Afsheen Sayed, a law student, shared, 'Each character has its own charm. Other characters including Jethalal maintain the charm of the show gracefully, and that is commendable. Dayaben is not required to run the show but is definitely missed.'

There is no doubt that Dayaben was one of the most loved characters of television, but the adoration for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains the same to date…. What say?