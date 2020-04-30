News

DD’s Ramayan to now air on Star Plus from 4 May!

By Dharini Sanghavi
30 Apr 2020 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors with the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the television sets.

Iconic mythological shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Siya Ke Ram, amongst others have returned to make our lockdown special.

The rerun of Ramayan has fetched good viewership to DD and has been ratings well.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is not just a show but it’s an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times. During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stress buster for everyone in the family and has made people remember the good old days.

From kids to adults to old people, everyone is watching this show and also learning things about India's ancient history.

We recently broke the news that Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is set to re-run once again on Star Plus.

Yes, it will launch on 4 May and will air at 9.30pm. This time the show will be more visually appealing to watch.

Isn’t that great news?

