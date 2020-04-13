Is DD streaming Ramayan from Moser Baer DVDs? CEO clarifies

MUMBAI: Presently, people are confined to their own homes, and television and web shows provide a respite. Some old popular shows have come back on television and are being re-telecast during the lockdown period. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, one of the most popular mythological shows ever, is back on our televisions to entertain people. Needless to say, it brought back nostalgia and was a huge hit. DD CEO Shashi Shekhar had shared that the re-telecast of Ramayan on DD has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.

While India continues to watch Ramayan during the lockdown, there have also been several allegations and complaints among Twitter users about the quality of the telecast. Now it could be because people are also viewing the show on platforms other than Doordarshan. On Saturday, a Netizen claimed that Ramayan is being streamed on DD from Moser Baer DVD, along with the watermark. The user also shared a screengrab of the same. However, DD CEO Shashi Shekhar has dismissed it, asking the user to check their source.

The tweet alleging Ramayan of being streamed from the DVD, read, 'Apologies for this inane tweet. But Doordarshan, India's National broadcaster, is streaming Ramayana from a Moser Baer DVD. Along with the watermark.' Shashi Shekhar responded to the claim by rubbishing it.

Apologies for this inane tweet. But Doordarshan, India's National broadcaster, is streaming Ramayana from a Moser Baer DVD. Along with the watermark. pic.twitter.com/jghqHJCLwd — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) April 11, 2020

