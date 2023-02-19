'DDLJ' has been the defining film of our generation: Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen in Netflix's documentary 'The Romantics' based on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, said that the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayengay' has been the "defining film of our generation."
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 11:30
'DDLJ' has been the defining film of our generation: Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI:Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen in Netflix's documentary 'The Romantics' based on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, said that the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayengay' has been the "defining film of our generation."

'The Romantics' will see Ranbir, talk about how Aditya Chopra directed the all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) that gave shape to Indian pop culture.

"DDLJ has been the defining film of our generation! I can't even tell you that feeling is still alive inside me. It Influenced the way I dressed. It influenced the way I spoke to a girl. It influenced how I was with my parents. Everything!" said Ranbir Kapoor in a new video.

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF's contribution to Indian cinema in upcoming documentary.

'The Romantics' has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of 'Indian Matchmaking' and 'Never Have I Ever'.

This four-part docu-series will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence. Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for 'The Romantics'. Hearing him speak about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series is something most people didn't see coming and has caused quite the excitement within the fraternity.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor who will be seen in Netflix's documentary 'The Romantics' based
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Aarya' director wants to create a series on Sikandar's character 'Daulat'
MUMBAI:Director Ram Madhvani has expressed his desire to make a series or film centred on Sikandar Kher's character...
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in...
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'
MUMBAI:As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'My Name Is Khan' turned 13 on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai thinks Vinu was instigated against her, Virat learns who
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani heard Virat’s confession, will bring back Sai in his life?
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'

Latest Video