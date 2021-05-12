Debattama Saha reveals the scene she watched 20 times in Mehndi hai Rachne Wali

MUMBAI: Debattama Saha has become a household name for her role Anokhi in Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani has been entertaining the viewers ever since the first episode. The storyline of the much-loved show has kept the viewers hooked to their television screens.

We have seen how Shaurya and Anokhi have faced several challenges in the past. However, fate has always brought them together.

Shaurya is a professor in a college while Anokhi is his student in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

ALSO READ: Shaurya Aur Anokhi: Anokhi-Shaurya's differences ahead

We have often seen how actors never fail to praise the work of their fellow actors.

Debattama seems to be quite impressed with Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali which stars Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar in the lead roles.

And now, the actress shared a scene from the show which she has loved it and says that she has seen it almost 20 times.

Take a look:

We can see a beautiful moment between Raghav and Pallavi where he is decking her up as a bride.

Well, it's not just Debattama but also the viewers who fell in love with this scene.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali: Amma’s mind games bring Raghav closer to Pallavi