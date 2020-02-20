News

Debina Bonnerjee roped in for Aladdin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 01:20 PM

MUMBAI: Debina Bonnerjee was last seen on Vish. The actress has been roped in for Aladdin — Naam Toh Suna Hoga'. She plays Mallika, a djinn creator. She says, 'I was travelling and finishing some personal commitments once Vish wrapped up. I auditioned for two shows and bagged this one first. The supernatural genre offers great scope to perform. It’s thrilling to adorn different make-up and play larger-than-life characters.'

She will again be seen in a grey role in 'Aladdin'. Ask her if she has developed a liking for negative characters and she replies, 'I like to take up performance-driven roles, irrespective of whether they are positive or negative. I have played both convincingly and that shows my strength as a performer. I hope I am cast in an out-of-the-box character, someday.'

Credits: TOI

Tags Debina Bonnerjee Aladdin — Naam Toh Suna Hoga Mallika Vish TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here