Debina Bonnerjee roped in for Aladdin

MUMBAI: Debina Bonnerjee was last seen on Vish. The actress has been roped in for Aladdin — Naam Toh Suna Hoga'. She plays Mallika, a djinn creator. She says, 'I was travelling and finishing some personal commitments once Vish wrapped up. I auditioned for two shows and bagged this one first. The supernatural genre offers great scope to perform. It’s thrilling to adorn different make-up and play larger-than-life characters.'

She will again be seen in a grey role in 'Aladdin'. Ask her if she has developed a liking for negative characters and she replies, 'I like to take up performance-driven roles, irrespective of whether they are positive or negative. I have played both convincingly and that shows my strength as a performer. I hope I am cast in an out-of-the-box character, someday.'

Credits: TOI