Debparna Goswami impresses Norwegian dance group - Quickstyle with her spine-chilling act on India's Best Dancer 3!

Quickstyle commends the 18-year-old’s performance, saying “this is one hundred percent the best horror act”
chilling act on India's Best Dancer 3

MUMBAI :Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show India's Best Dancer 3 promises a super exciting weekend filled with loads of dance and entertainment! Upping the ante of this intense competition, the contestants will now be challenged with a "Guru Swap", compelling them to step out of their comfort zone with their existing choreographers in the 'Adla Badli' special. Adding an extra dose of laughter will be the popular comic couple - Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, along with special guests Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan, who will be coming to promote their new single, 'Waah Sajna'. Well, the twists don’t end here; making the episode even more special will be the enigmatic Norwegian dance sensation, Quickstyle!
 
Executing a ‘scare-tastic’ performance to the song 'Pyar Ye Jaane Kaisa', contestant Debparna will send shivers down everyone's spine with her horror dance act along with guru, Pankaj Thapa. Left speechless by the act, the jury trio - Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre will give them a standing ovation. Supremely impressed by Debparna, Geeta Kapoor will commend the young dancer by saying, "Debparna, challenger ho toh aisi ho, warna na ho!"  Furthermore, she shared, "What a performance, what attitude, what a fine contortionist you are Debparna! You are so flexible, the way you use your flexibility is just wow. We learnt so much from you today. Everything that you have shown us on this stage today is unreal. I watch horror films despite being scared, and I think they must have spent so much to achieve that effect. Today, I got to see it live and in the finest possible way! God Bless You."

Amazed by the duo’s act, Quickstyle will be quick to respond to this brilliant dance, saying, "This piece is definitely a masterpiece. And, to think that you are only 18 years old, and you can pull off every single move from beginning to end. Every move that you did, gave our entire team goosebumps. This is unreal! Even though it was a scary concept, the rhythm was there. It was beautiful. I was grooving, but at the same time, I was scared. That was a new feeling for me! That was amazing!"

The group also complimented the act, saying, "We have seen so many horror-shows while travelling around the world, but this is one hundred percent the best horror act that we’ve witnessed. This is really international, top level! Thank you, guys, so much for showing us this!"  

Suleman, Nasir and Oskar Vigren from the Quickstyle dance group also join Debparna on stage as she shows them a particularly scary move of hers.

This weekend, tune in to watch India's Best Dancer 3, at 8 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television!

 

 

 

