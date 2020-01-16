Deepak Dutta roped in Dangal TV’s Devi

MUMBAI: Actors Deepak Dutta, who has been part of shows like Anamika, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and last seen in Namah, has been roped in for Dangal TV’s upcoming mythological show Devi.

The show will revolve around Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his banner Swastik Productions.

According to our sources, actor Deepak has been roped in to play Lord Brahma.

As mentioned by us, the show will star actress Rati Pandey as Goddess Parvati while Tarun Khanna will play Lord Shiva.

We also reported about actors who are part of the show playing the primary characters are Kanan Malhotra, Kunal Bakshi, Nisha Nagpal and Richa Dixit.

The show is already on floors and would soon go on-air!