Deepak Gheewala to join the cast of Saas Bina Sasural 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Sony TV’s upcoming show Saas Bina Sasural 2. (Read here: Akash Makhija joins Sony TV’s Saas Bina Sasural 2 )

It was TellyChakkar.com that reported that Saas Bina Sasural would soon come up with its second instalment.

We had also informed our viewers that Darshan Jariwala and Rajendra Chawla have been retained in the second edition of the show.

According to reports, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Anjali Tatrari has been finalised to play the female lead while Kunal Saluja has bagged the role of the male protagonist in the project.

Earlier in the day we also informed our reader about actor Akash Makhija being a part of the show.

Now, the latest buzz is that veteran actor Deepak Gheewala will also join the cast of the show.

Deepak is known for his performances in several projects including Teen Bahuraaniyaa, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Naseebdar.

We couldn’t connect with Deepak for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Darshan Jariwala and Rajendra Chawla roped in for Saas Bina Sasural 2 )