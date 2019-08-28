News

Deepak Thakur injured on MTV Ace of Space 2

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 06:22 PM

MUMBAI: Deepak Thakur, who is currently seen in the second season of MTV Ace of Space, recently met with an accident while performing the weekly task on the show. Deepak severely injured his shoulder and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Deepak and the other houseguests of the MTV Ace of Space 2 house were performing the task, Bombers and Bomb Squad. The activity was immediately stopped after Deepak got injured. Post the brief examination of the doctors inside the house, he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Recently, TV actor and contestant Krissann Barretto suffered an asthma attack while performing the task on the show. It was speculated that she might quit the show due to her health issues but nothing is confirmed yet.

Will Deepak be back on the show or will have to take an exit from the Ace of Space house? Only time will tell! Stay tuned to MTV Ace of Space 2, every day at 6PM only on MTV

past seven days