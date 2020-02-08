Deepali Saini and Yogesh Mahajan bag Dangal TV’s Devi

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Dangal TV’s upcoming project Devi produced by Swastik Productions. TellyChakkar.com broke the news about Rati Pandey, Kanan Malhotra, Kunal Bakshi and Tarun Khanna bagging the project. Rati will play the titular role based on Goddess Parvati.

Now, the latest update is that actress Deepali Saini of Aapke Aajane Se and Sankat Mochhan Mahabali Hanuman fame and Yogesh Mahajan of Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame will also be seen in the project.

According to our sources, Deepali will play the character of a Himalayan queen whereas Yogesh’s character details are still unknown.

Deepali confirmed the buzz with TellyChakkar.com, however we couldn’t connect with Yogesh for a comment.

