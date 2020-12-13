Deepesh Bhan: Despite doing multiple shows, only Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain got me recognition!

MUMBAI: After doing shows such as May I come In Madam, F. I . R and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Deepesh Bhan says that only Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has got him his due share of fans and adoration from the audience. The actor plays the role of Malkhan on the show and says that gradually his character became integral to the show. “Talking about my journey, Shashank (Bali, director) sir called me for the role and after shooting for 3 to 4 months, Teeka Ram (Vaibhav Mathur) joined us and we became friends. That is when our track became so popular and we were such an essential part of the show. Our shooting days increased and we became more visible in the show. I have done many shows but I didn’t receive any recognition. However, I got recognition from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and I am so grateful to everyone in the show,” he says.

Talking about who he gels with the most on the set, Deepesh says, “If I say that I only gel with one person, it would be wrong. I have very good chemistry with everyone whether it is Vibhuti ji or Tiwari ji or the rest like Teeka, Saxena, Happu Singh…we all share a great friendship. I am good friends with all the bhabijis also. Shooting with everyone is so much fun.”

Ask him why he feels Bhabji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most loved shows today and he says, “One of the main reason behind this is that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a show that makes people laugh so much. The comedy is very natural and unique. Just like people say, ‘ghar se masjid hai bhot dur kyu na Kisi rote huye ko hasaya jaaye, I feel that this show does just that! Also, it’s an amazing place to work, no one has any ego issues with each other and we have so much fun on the set. I want to really thank the audience for supporting us and continuing to watch us,” he says.

Deepesh loves working with the producers Binaiferr and Sanjay too. “Binaiferr ma’am and Sanjay sir are very good producers and for me, their production house, Edit-II, is a home production. I have done three shows for them F.I.R, Bhootwala Serial, May I come in Madam and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. I am so grateful to them for giving me back to back shows,” he says.