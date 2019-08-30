News

Deepika Singh completes eight years in the television industry

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh is one of the well-known television actresses. She came into limelight with her performance in the show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. She is currently seen in Colors’ Kawach 2. She has reached a new milestone. 

Today, the actress completed eight years in the industry. Thanking her big debut with the show, Deepika shared a gratitude note. She shared, “Can't believe it's been 8 years today since Diya Aur Baati Hum aired on tv. It's been once crazy ride since then and I will always be grateful to the whole cast & crew of DABH and all my fans since then for playing a major role in my journey till now. And the best part which makes me so proud is that it still airs on Star Utsav and few other channels across the globe. Thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart.” 

