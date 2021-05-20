Deepika Singh reacts to being trolled for dancing in front of uprooted trees amid cyclone

MUMBAI: Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh faced the anger of trolls for dancing in front of uprooted trees during Cyclone Tauktae.

The actress spoke to a media portal and shared that the uprooted tree was planted by them and they kept it aside. Deepika explained that she doesn't regret anything and wants to spread positivity. Read on.

On getting trolled for her dance video amid Cyclone Tauktae

I haven't seen any hate comments on my post. 99 percent of the comments I've received are positive. Rest 1 percent bad comments are on all the posts, even on my traditional dance posts, I receive negative comments. That tree fell on my car and five years ago, I had planted that tree in front of my house. Four to five days ago, we were discussing how beautifully this tree has grown and on the cyclone day, it fell. We kept the tree aside so that it doesn't block the road, the car wasn't damaged much. We had even called the person in charge of that area from the BMC to clear it but due to heavy rains, they said they would come later. The cyclone indeed was very scary and my heart goes out to all those affected and my only aim is to plant as many trees as I can. I will not stop spreading positivity, and this is for my well-being and happiness. I don't regret it but, I would definitely request the audience to not step out in the rain, this area is right outside my house. Therefore, I stepped out for 5 minutes.

Her personal experience of the Cyclone

The shed of my house was shaking because of the storm and we were just worried about it for the whole time. I, too, have suffered losses due to Cyclone Tauktae, I live on the ground floor, parts of my house were puddled with rain water but I did not post videos of it on social media because already there's enough negativity and disturbance in people's lives.

On trolls spreading negativity on social media

There isn't a single actor who has posted anything and not got trolled. Negativity touches everyone's life, we have to face it with courage and transform ourselves.

On taking a break from TV

I have taken a break from the television because I have children at home and I feel staying at home is the necessity of the hour. I am staying strong, reading non-fiction books instead of watching series, and dancing, it helps me feel better.

