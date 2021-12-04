Dekhiye ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’...ek nayi kahaani ke saath...is baar sirf ‘Star Bharat’ Par!

MUMBAI: The most important thing in the world is family, its where life begins and love never ends. In a post pandemic scenario, this significance of our Indian joint family system has become even more relevant as we all seek ways to re-establish our bonds with them. Bringing alive this sentiment, Star Bharat is all set to return with an iconic show that refined joint family dynamics, celebrated love, positivity and values in the second edition of ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’, starting 7th of December 2021, every Monday to Friday at 8:00pm.

Produced by Ravi Ojha Productions, ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’s ensemble cast includes Jay Soni, Shagun Sharma, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sudhir Pandey, Daljeet Kaur, Anita Kanwal, and many more in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the new show, the Channel Spokesperson said, “The unique aspect about Bharat is we have embraced progress rapidly but not at the cost of our rich culture, traditions and family values. We at Star Bharat have always endeavoured to entertain our viewers with relevant and positive content that that they can enjoy with their family and Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 is another significant step in that direction. Through Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 we will celebrate the family bonds of Kashyap Parivaar that viewers love them for, but also bring a fresh new twist to the story to make it contemporary and relevant to today’s youth”

Lead actor Jay Soni, who plays Ishaan on the show added, “Ishaan is a character that is not only close to my heart but has also given me recognition as an actor. I have shared a beautiful and long association with the series and the audience, so am naturally very happy to be back. In the second season of the show, Ishaan's life has a lot of new additions. The show speaks loudly about the bond a family shares and the feeling of oneness. I am so honoured to be back again and am truly looking forward to the response to our launch with the show bringing in a few new faces, along with new twists."

Veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, who plays Ishaan’s Badi Maa Shailaja Kashyap said, “I am very grateful to ‘Star Bharat’ and the whole team of ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’ for giving not just me but, almost the entire original cast of Sasuraal Genda Phool this brilliant opportunity to work with one another yet again as a family, just as we did previously. The channel has made sure they get the whole family back this season and not just the lead couple as it happens on most second seasons which I truly admire. I am eagerly looking forward to the show anyway but as the launch date is almost knocking at the door, it's getting me all the more excited. The show is set to be bigger and better this time around. In the chaos of our daily lives, the show brings a sense of positivity and closeness, and take my word for it, that's all you are looking for. I hope and pray that viewers will make my character their own and continue to express their love and appreciation as we embark on this new journey.”

Hailing in with its delightful ideologies with regards to family values and love, the show is sure to bring a smile on everyone’s face. After previously ruling the charts, the show left quite the void in the hearts of its viewers when it ended but, with the launch of the second season being just around the corner, the wait is almost over! So, sit back, relax and completely mesmerize yourselves into the goodness of the show ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’ starting 7th of December 2021, only on Star Bharat.

Tune into ‘Star Bharat’ starting ‘7th of December’, every ‘Monday to Friday’ at ‘8 pm’ to watch ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’!