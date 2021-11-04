DELIGHTFUL! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar, Mere Sai actor Tushar Dalvi, and Vighnaharta Ganesha stars Hitanshu Jinsi and Madirakshi Mudnle share the most beautiful Diwali memories

MUMBAI: The biggest festival of the year, Diwali , is here and it is indeed a happy occasion for everyone.

The festival of lights brings joy and happiness as millions celebrate this occasion with much fanfare.

We all have always had the greatest memories of this beautiful festival.

Our television stars have often shared great memories of Diwali with their fans.

So, let's take a look what our small town celebs have to say:

ALSO READ: What! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Ram takes a tough decision

Disha Parmar who essays the role of Priya in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ says, “This is my first Diwali after my marriage with Rahul and I’m really looking forward to it. I believe in keeping all the festivities simple and a close family affair. We’ll be lighting diyas, decorating the house with flowers and of course making a rangoli. For me, Diwali is incomplete without Rangolis. I’ve always spent Diwali with my family and friends and this time will be no different but a little extra special since it's my first after marriage. There’ll be scrumptious food and lots of mithai. With Diwali, I feel people should consciously understand and partake in environmental safety and not burst crackers.”

“Diwali is the festival of lights and joy and I am looking forward to spending this Diwali with my entire family. I remember as a child, I used to love bursting crackers, but I refrain from doing so now. Lastly, I would like to wish my fans a very happy and prosperous Diwali” said Hitanshu Jinsi from the show ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’. In the show he portrays the role of Lord Krishna.

Tushar Dalvi who plays the role of Sai in ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’ shares, “I adore this festival of lights, and I put in a lot of effort to deck the halls with diyas. Personally, I oppose the use of crackers and believe that instead, people should light diyas and spend quality time with their loved ones. We must safeguard our environment and refrain from practises that destroy it. So, Let us truly celebrate the festival by sharing joy and illuminating the lives of others. Have a wonderful, safe, and prosperous Diwali!“

Madirakshi Mundle from Vighnaharta Ganesha, says, “Diwali is a beautiful festival and I am looking forward to celebrating it with family and friends. I will be travelling to the city of Lakes bhopal by road. We always do a small Laxmi puja at home and dress up in our best traditional attire and indulge in some amazing delicacies. It's special as it calls for a big family to get together with my friends. Everyone must enjoy celebrating this beautiful festival of lights and I would like to wish all a very Happy and prosperous Diwali.”

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Major Twist! Vedhika poisons Ram’s mind, provokes him to call off Akki Shivi’s marriage